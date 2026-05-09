Petrol, diesel prices to rise soon? Akhilesh Yadav warns of possible fuel price hike, targets BJP over ‘capitalist policies’

Akhilesh Yadav has claimed that petrol and diesel prices may increase again in the coming days, citing oil companies are incurring huge losses every month due to Middle East crisis.

Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief, accused the central government of planning to increase the petrol and diesel prices, citing the alleged losses incurred by oil companies due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. He claimed that oil companies are incurring a loss of around Rs 30,000 crore each month and said that the BJP-led Centre may soon announce the increased prices.

''It has come out recently that oil corporations are incurring a loss of Rs 30,000 crore in a month, which means that to make up that loss, efforts are being made to take money from your pockets. Just like they made gas cylinders expensive, now the price of diesel and petrol is going to increase. I read this in today's paper itself. Bharatiya Janata Party promotes capitalism,'' Akhilesh Yadav said.

''When the BJP was formed, there was a debate within it whether it would be secular or not. When the proposal was passed, they accepted that we will adopt the socialist ideology and the secular path that was just pretense. In reality, they turned out to be capitalists. To claim to be socialist, they brought a picture of JP,'' he added.

Akhilesh questions EVMs and ECI

Apart from this, he also questioned the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and alleged that these devices can be easily manipulated. ''In a democracy, nothing should be suspect. EVMs and electronic devices are suspect. Smart meters can be manipulated. We will support the way England voted yesterday through the ballot. If not today, then tomorrow, whether it takes a year or a century,we will eliminate EVMs,'' Akhilesh further said.

Appealing to his party workers to avoid 'acting out of enthusiasm and zeal, Akhilesh said, ''One of our journalists was asking why you are not going on the road? Should we allow dishonesty in the SIR? They want u to roam on the road while they make changes in the voter list.''

Earlier this week, Akhilesh Yadav challenged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to release the CCTV footage of voting in the West Bengal Assembly Elections.