Petrol and diesel prices will increase by 80 paise again tomorrow across the country. After a day's relief, diesel, and petrol prices will increase again on Saturday (April 2).

Diesel and petrol have so far become costlier by Rs 7.20 since March 22, 2022. Petrol in Delhi will be Rs 102.61 and diesel Rs 93.87 per liter on April 2.