Petrol, diesel prices on August 4, 2022: Check fuel rates in your city for today

File Photo

Petrol and diesel prices, on August 4, 2022, remained unchanged according to the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers. Fuel prices have stayed unchanged for more than a month. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had also announced to cut excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre on May 21.

READ | CUET 2022 Exam postponed in Kerala due to THIS reason, new dates soon at cuet.samarth.ac.in

Reports state that the oil marketing companies are allegedly incurring a loss of Rs 13.08 a litre on petrol and Rs 24.09 on diesel.

Petrol, diesel price on August 4, 2022: Fuel rates in your city

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

READ | US President Joe Biden signs executive order to help ensure abortion access

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

- Petrol in Noida Rs 96.57 and diesel Rs 89.96 per litre

- Petrol in Lucknow Rs 96.57 and Diesel Rs 89.76 per litre

- Petrol in Jaipur Rs 108.48 and Diesel Rs 93.72 per litre

- Petrol in Thiruvananthapuram Rs 107.71 and Diesel Rs 96.52 per litre

- Petrol in Port Blair Rs 84.10 and Diesel Rs 79.74 per litre

- Petrol in Patna Rs 107.24 and Diesel Rs 94.04 per litre

- Rs 97.18 and Diesel Rs 90.05 per litre in Gurugram

- Petrol in Bengaluru Rs 101.94 and diesel Rs 87.89 per litre

- Petrol in Bhubaneswar Rs 103.19 and diesel Rs 94.76 per litre

- Petrol in Chandigarh Rs 96.20 and diesel Rs 84.26 per litre

- Petrol in Hyderabad Rs 109.66 and diesel Rs 97.82 per litre