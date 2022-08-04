Search icon
Petrol, diesel prices on August 4, 2022: Check fuel rates in your city for today

Reports state that the oil marketing companies are allegedly incurring a loss of Rs 13.08 a litre on petrol and Rs 24.09 on diesel.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 08:59 AM IST

Petrol, diesel prices on August 4, 2022: Check fuel rates in your city for today
File Photo

Petrol and diesel prices, on August 4, 2022, remained unchanged according to the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers. Fuel prices have stayed unchanged for more than a month. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had also announced to cut excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre on May 21.

Reports state that the oil marketing companies are allegedly incurring a loss of Rs 13.08 a litre on petrol and Rs 24.09 on diesel.

Petrol, diesel price on August 4, 2022: Fuel rates in your city

Mumbai 

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre 
Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre 

Delhi 

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre 
Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Chennai 

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre
Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre 

Kolkata 

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre 
Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre 

- Petrol in Noida Rs 96.57 and diesel Rs 89.96 per litre 
- Petrol in Lucknow Rs 96.57 and Diesel Rs 89.76 per litre 
- Petrol in Jaipur Rs 108.48 and Diesel Rs 93.72 per litre 
- Petrol in Thiruvananthapuram Rs 107.71 and Diesel Rs 96.52 per litre 
- Petrol in Port Blair Rs 84.10 and Diesel Rs 79.74 per litre 
- Petrol in Patna Rs 107.24 and Diesel Rs 94.04 per litre 
- Rs 97.18 and Diesel Rs 90.05 per litre in Gurugram
- Petrol in Bengaluru Rs 101.94 and diesel Rs 87.89 per litre 
- Petrol in Bhubaneswar Rs 103.19 and diesel Rs 94.76 per litre 
- Petrol in Chandigarh Rs 96.20 and diesel Rs 84.26 per litre 
- Petrol in Hyderabad Rs 109.66 and diesel Rs 97.82 per litre 

