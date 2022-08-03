Petrol, diesel prices on August 3, 2022: Check fuel rates in your city here

File Photo

Petrol and diesel rates on August 3, 2022, remained unchanged, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed. The last time there were changes in petrol, and diesel prices were on July 21, 2022.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had also announced to cut excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre on May 21.

However, Mumbai's gas distributor Mahanagar Gas (MGL) has announced a price hike of Rs 6 per kilogram for CNG and by Rs 4 a unit for piped natural gas in and around the city. This is the second hike within a month and the sixth price hike since April this year. The new rates have come into effect from Wednesday, August 3.

The price revision comes amidst rising prices of natural gas at sources both internationally as well as for domestically drilled gas. "Due to the significant increase in input gas cost, we have decided to recover the cost. Accordingly, we've increased the retail price of CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) to Rs 86 (per kilogram) and domestic PNG (Piped Natural Gas) by Rs 4/SCM (standard cubic meter) to Rs 52.50 in and around Mumbai, effective from this midnight," MGL said in a statement.

Petrol, diesel price on August 3, 2022: Fuel rates in your city

- Delhi Petrol Rs 96.72 & Diesel Rs 89.62 Per Litre

- Mumbai Petrol Rs 111.35 & Diesel Rs 97.28 Per Litre

- Chennai Petrol Rs 102.63 & Diesel Rs 94.24 Per Litre

- Kolkata Petrol Rs 106.03 & Diesel Rs 92.76 Per Litre

- Petrol in Noida Rs 96.57 and diesel Rs 89.96 per Litre

- Petrol in Lucknow Rs 96.57 and Diesel Rs 89.76 per Litre

- Petrol in Jaipur Rs 108.48 and Diesel Rs 93.72 per Litre

- Petrol in Thiruvananthapuram Rs 107.71 and Diesel Rs 96.52 per Litre

- Petrol in Port Blair Rs 84.10 and Diesel Rs 79.74 per Litre

- Petrol in Patna Rs 107.24 and Diesel Rs 94.04 per Litre

- Rs 97.18 and Diesel Rs 90.05 per Litre in Gurugram

- Petrol in Bengaluru Rs 101.94 and diesel Rs 87.89 per Litre

- Petrol in Bhubaneswar Rs 103.19 and diesel Rs 94.76 per Litre

- Petrol in Chandigarh Rs 96.20 and diesel Rs 84.26 per Litre

- Petrol in Hyderabad Rs 109.66 and diesel Rs 97.82 per Litre