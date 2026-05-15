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Petrol, diesel prices increased by Rs 3: Check new fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata on May 15

Petrol and diesel prices have been increased by Rs 3 per litre across India, putting further burden on citizens who were already battling rising living costs. The latest revision has pushed petrol prices close to the Rs 98 mark in Delhi. Check new fuel prices in major cities.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : May 15, 2026, 07:13 AM IST

Petrol, diesel prices increased by Rs 3: Check new fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata on May 15
Petrol, diesel prices hikes by Rs 3 across India
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After nearly 50 days of the beginning of the US-Iran war, the prices of petrol and diesel have finally witnessed a hike of Rs 3 per litre. India, under the Narendra Modi-led government, was among those countries, the citizens of which were not affected so far due to rising global energy prices and disruption in the supply chain. However, oil marketing companies revised rates of petrol and diesel, partially transferring the burden to consumers.

As per the latest revision, the price of petrol in Delhi has hiked from Rs 94.77 to Rs 97.77 per litre, while the price of diesel increased from Rs 87.67 to Rs 90.67.

Take a look at revised petrol, diesel prices in major cities across India

Delhi - Petrol (Rs 97.77), Diesel (Rs 90.67)
Mumbai - Petrol (Rs 106.68), Diesel (Rs 93.14)
Kolkata - Petrol (Rs 108.74), Diesel (Rs 95.13)
Chennai - Petrol (Rs 103.67), Diesel (Rs 95.25)

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