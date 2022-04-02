Petrol, diesel prices increase by 80 paise again - Check out updated rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

After a day's relief, petrol and diesel prices were again hiked on Saturday (April 2) by 80 paise a litre each. This took the total increase in rates in the last 12 days to Rs 7.20 per litre.

Notably, petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 102.61 per litre as against Rs 101.81 previously, while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 93.07 per litre to Rs 93.87, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.

READ | Sri Lanka declares state of emergency as country continues to face economic crisis, protests

It is important to note that an increase of 85 paise has been reported in the petrol and diesel prices in Mumbai and 84bpaise in Kolkata.

Petrol prices per litre in Mumbai currently stand at Rs 117.57 while the diesel price stood at Rs 101.79. In Chennai, the price of petrol per litre on Saturday was recorded at Rs 108.21 and the diesel price stood at 108.21 as well. In West Bengal’s Kolkata, the petrol price on Saturday is Rs 112.19 per litre but the price of diesel per litre stood at Rs 97.02.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation. This is the 10th increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22.

In all, petrol prices have gone up by Rs 7.20 per litre.