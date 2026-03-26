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Petrol, diesel prices hiked in India amid US-Iran war; Check city-wise new rates

In the backdrop of energy concerns triggered by the Iran-US war, petrol and diesel prices in India have been through a gradual uptick over the past few weeks as virtual shuttering of Strait of Hormuz and US and Iran launching attacks on energy facilities has disrupted the global supplies.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Mar 26, 2026, 01:49 PM IST

Petrol, diesel prices hiked in India amid US-Iran war; Check city-wise new rates
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Petrol prices in India have risen by ₹5.30 per litre and diesel has gone up by ₹3 per litre as Nayara Energy, India's largest private fuel retailer increased the fuel prices.

In the backdrop of energy concerns triggered by the Iran-US war, petrol and diesel prices in India have been through a gradual uptick over the past few weeks as virtual shuttering of Strait of Hormuz and US and Iran launching attacks on energy facilities has disrupted the global supplies.

(This is a developing story)

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