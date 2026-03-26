Petrol, diesel prices hiked in India amid US-Iran war; Check city-wise new rates

In the backdrop of energy concerns triggered by the Iran-US war, petrol and diesel prices in India have been through a gradual uptick over the past few weeks as virtual shuttering of Strait of Hormuz and US and Iran launching attacks on energy facilities has disrupted the global supplies.

Petrol prices in India have risen by ₹5.30 per litre and diesel has gone up by ₹3 per litre as Nayara Energy, India's largest private fuel retailer increased the fuel prices.

In the backdrop of energy concerns triggered by the Iran-US war, petrol and diesel prices in India have been through a gradual uptick over the past few weeks as virtual shuttering of Strait of Hormuz and US and Iran launching attacks on energy facilities has disrupted the global supplies.



(This is a developing story)