Petrol-diesel price up by Rs 5? Himachal Pradesh govt passes bill to fund orphans and widows

The Congress party-led Himachal Pradesh government has passed a bill in the state assembly, following which the prices of petrol and diesel in the state are expected to increase by up to Rs 5 per litre.

Himachal Pradesh government has passed a bill in the state Assembly, which will allow an increase in the price of petrol and diesel by up to Rs 5 per litre. CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday introduced the Himachal Pradesh Value Added Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2026 in the assembly, seeking to levy an 'orphan and widow cess' on fuel.

This additional cess by the Congress-led Himachal government is meant for funding social welfare schemes for widows and orphans. After the revised cess, the prices of petrol are set to near Rs 100 per litre in the state. On March 20, 2026, the prices of petrol were around Rs 94.26 per litre to around Rs 95 per litre in the Hamirpur region.

As per a report by PTI, the state currently runs several schemes for widows and orphans, but does not have a dedicated, permanent funding mechanism.

First sale implies that the cess would be charged from the dealer when the fuel is first sold by an oil marketing company to a dealer, rather than every time it changes hands.

All proceeds generated from this cess will be deposited directly into the orphan and widow welfare fund, through which aid will be extended to those in need.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh stated that the government's primary objective is to empower the vulnerable sections of society, and this initiative represents a step taken in that very direction. He added that once the bill is passed, it will be forwarded to the Lok Bhawan for final assent. Upon receiving approval from them, it will formally become law and come into force across the state.

The Opposition party, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), opposed the proposed cess, saying that it would increase fuel prices in the state in comparison to neighbouring states like Punjab and Haryana.

(With PTI inputs)