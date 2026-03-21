Petrol, Diesel price today: Check LPG, other fuel prices in your city, details here

Amid the ongoing US-Israel-Iran war, government-controlled oil marketing companies on Friday raised the price of their high-grade petrol by over Rs 2 per litre. The decision comes at a time when the prices of regular petrol and diesel throughout the country remain unchanged.

Amid the ongoing US-Israel-Iran war, government-controlled oil marketing companies on Friday raised the price of their high-grade petrol by over Rs 2 per litre. The decision comes at a time when the prices of regular petrol and diesel throughout the country remain unchanged. The higher price comes amid the continued uncertainty in global energy markets pertaining to the ongoing Middle East crisis.

Petrol, diesel prices today

Currently, there has been no change in the prices of petrol and diesel in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and many other Indian cities on Saturday, March 21, 2026. Petrol price in Noida is around Rs 94.90/litre and diesel is Rs 87.98/litre. Fuel prices in major cities remain largely the same even when global crude is seeing fluctuations whereas in metro cities like Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Bhopal witness have higher fuel rates because of local taxes.

Premium petrol prices hiked

Premium petrol prices have been increased by Rs 2-Rs 2.3 per litre by oil marketing companies, triggered by the rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East affecting global fuel markets. The new rates came into effect on March 20, 2026. Prices of BPCL’s Speed, HPCL’s Power, and IOCL’s XP95 increased by Rs 2.09–Rs 2.35 per litre. Premium petrol is usually used for better engine performance and higher mileage.

The impact on petrol and diesel prices have arisen due to several reasons like Iran obstructing vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, Israeli attack on Iran’s oil resources and in Iran’s retaliatory attacks on oil and energy hubs of many Middle eastern nations.

However, according to the government, many Indian vessels have been allowed to pass through the chokepoint as India remains neutral and enhancing its diplomacy to pass through the current circumstances. Amid the Iran war, India’s fuel prices have not been impacted much.

This is particularly significant as India depends heavily on exports for its energy needs.