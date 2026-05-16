Petrol, diesel price hike: No online delivery today? App-based, gig workers call for nation-wide strike

Following major hike in petrol and diesel prices, gig workers have called for a temporary nationwide strike on Saturday.

Following major hike in petrol and diesel prices, App-based and gig workers have called for a temporary nationwide strike on Saturday, May 16. The app-based workers, including Zomato, Swiggy and other will cease services from 12pm to 5 pm. The petrol and diesel prices were hiked by nearly Rs 3 per litre, adding a financial burden. This has triggered a protests from delivery partners and app-based drivers, with the Gig & Platform Service Workers Union (GIPSWU) demaning for an immediate revision in per-kilometre service rates.