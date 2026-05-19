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Petrol, diesel price hike: Congress dubs PM Modi 'inflation man'; warns 'this is just the beginning'

Fuel prices across the country witnessed a sharp increase, as petrol and diesel rates were hiked by an average of 90 paise per litre on Tuesday.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : May 19, 2026, 09:55 AM IST

Petrol, diesel price hike: Congress dubs PM Modi 'inflation man'; warns 'this is just the beginning'
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Congress on Tuesday launched a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the rising cost of fuel. Dubbing him the "Inflation Man", the party asserted that the government is systematically burdening the common public once the elections concluded.

Congress attacks Centre over fuel price hike, calls PM Modi 'inflation man'

The opposition party alleged that the central government has initiated a pattern of steep fuel price revisions to pass the economic burden onto regular citizens."The 'Inflation Man' Modi's whip has struck the public again. Petrol and diesel have been hiked by 90 paise. Modi has raised prices by 4 rupees in the last 4 days. With this increase, petrol has reached 109 rupees and diesel 96 rupees in the country. This is just the beginning. The Inflation Man will extract even more because the elections are over", the Congress party said.

Fuel prices across the country witnessed a sharp increase, as petrol and diesel rates were hiked by an average of 90 paise per litre on Tuesday.

In Delhi, petrol prices rose by 87 paise, climbing from Rs 97.77 to Rs 98.64 per litre, while diesel prices increased by 91 paise, moving from Rs 90.67 to Rs 91.58 per litre.

Mumbai witnessed a price hike of 91 paise for petrol, bringing it to Rs 107.59 per litre, while its diesel price increased by 94 paise, which stood at Rs 94.08 per litre. In Chennai, petrol prices rose by 82 paise to Rs 104.49 per litre, while diesel prices surged by 86 paise to Rs 96.11 per litre.

Kolkata registered a price hike of 96 paise for petrol, taking it to Rs 109.70 per litre, while diesel prices in the city increased by 94 paise to reach Rs 96.07 per litre. This marks the second increase in fuel rates in less than a week.

Fuel price hike: Rs 3/litre to go Rs 10/litre?

Earlier, the central government increased the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 3 per litre each on May 15 across the country. 

With OMCs facing losses, Dhaval Popat, Energy Analyst at Choice Institutional Equities, warns that further hikes are required to offset the current losses. "In the above backdrop, provided there is no change in the global scenario, and the crude price continues to build, a rise of Rs 10/litre overall, which includes a Rs 3/litre hike, would be required to offset the losses," he says.

"Based on industry sales volumes, every INR1/litre increase in fuel prices can improve annualised EBITDA by roughly INR15,000–16,000 crore for the three PSU OMCs combined, implying that the latest hike could translate into an annualised earnings benefit of nearly INR45,000–48,000 crore across OMCs.However, against estimated industry-wide losses currently running at nearly INR1 lakh crore monthly, the present hike only offsets a limited portion of the earnings erosion," Popat has said earlier. 

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