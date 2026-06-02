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Petrol-diesel price hike again? How much more you may have to pay?

State-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) may hike auto fuel prices up to Rs 12 per litre due to the urgency of being able to counterbalance the losses that occurred on sale of petrol and diesel, as per analysts.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jun 02, 2026, 09:11 PM IST

Petrol-diesel price hike again? How much more you may have to pay?
OMCs may hike auto fuel prices up to Rs 12 per litre (ANI)
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State-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) may hike auto fuel prices up to Rs 12 per litre due to the urgency of being able to counterbalance the losses that occurred on sale of petrol and diesel, as per analysts. 

Even with the four successive hikes in petrol and diesel prices in April due to the ongoing US-Iran war, the government-owned oil marketing companies are currently making a marketing loss of Rs 5.5 per litre on petrol and Rs 4.5 per litre on diesel, according to analysts. 

As the West Asia conflict intensified despite ceasefire, the international crude oil prices have spiked above $100 per barrel. Analysts say that the OMCs will be required to increase auto fuel prices up to Rs 12 per litre to be able to reach a no profit and no loss situation. 

According to the government, the three OMCs including Indian Oil Corp, Bharat Petroleum Corp, and Hindustan Petroleum Corp are reporting losses to the amount of Rs 550 crore on per day basis as they continue to obtain crude oil at higher rates while selling petrol and diesel at lower rates. 

“Currently OMCs marketing margins on sale of petrol is -Rs 5.5 per litre and -Rs 4.5 per litre on diesel. Over and above that, they are also incurring heavy losses on sale of LPG. Even if OMCs raise petrol prices by overall Rs 12 per litre (including earlier hikes), they might be able to reach break-even in sales of auto fuels,” said Prashant Vasisht, Senior Vice President and Co-Group Head at ICRA. 

The OMCs are registering Rs 650 a cylinder under-recovery on domestic LPG sales as international prices have been rising, Sujata Sharma, joint secretary at the petroleum ministry said on June 1. Similarly, the under-recoveries on the sale of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) or jet fuel stand at Rs 30 a litre. 

Sources added that the prices of 5 kg FTL (Free Trade LPG) cylinders have been increased by Rs 11 and will cost Rs 821.50 in Delhi. "The new prices will be effective from June 1. There is no change in domestic cylinder prices," as per the sources. 

Earlier on Friday, Sujata Sharma said that the government is working to strengthen fuel security through strategic reserves and ensuring uninterrupted supply, even as steps continue to be taken against hoarding. 

More than 30% growth is being seen overall, with 14 districts reporting over 100% growth in petrol sales, while six districts saw a 38% drop in OMC sales. Sharma said that to check diversion, enforcement has been intensified. 

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