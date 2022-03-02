Petrol, diesel price today: Check today's fuel price in your city

Oil trading companies update the latest rates of petrol and diesel at 6 am every day. On Wednesday, there was no change in the prices of vehicle fuel petrol, and diesel in the national market. However, due to the increasing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, crude oil is becoming expensive in the international market which is leading to an increase in petrol prices in many countries including the US.

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis, the price of crude oil in the international market has crossed $100 per barrel but there has been no change in the prices of petrol-diesel in India for more than three months.

Let us inform you that after the ongoing assembly elections in five states of the country including Uttar Pradesh are concluded, the prices of petrol and diesel can be increased.

Price of petrol and diesel in Delhi

Petrol-diesel prices have remained stable in Delhi from December 2, 2021. According to the latest update of the Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), petrol is being sold at Rs 95.41 per liter while diesel at Rs 86.67 per liter as of March 2, 2022.

Let us tell you the rates of petrol and diesel in metro cities

Delhi

Petrol - Rs 95.41/ltr

Diesel - Rs 86.67/ltr

Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 109.98/ltr

Diesel - Rs 94.14/ltr

Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 104.67/ltr

Diesel - Rs 89.79/ltr

Chennai

Petrol - Rs 101.40/ltr

Diesel - Rs 91.43/ltr

Petrol and diesel rates in other major Indian cities

Bhopal

Petrol - 107.23/ltr

Diesel - Rs 90.87/ltr

Ranchi

Petrol- Rs 98.52/ltr

Diesel - Rs 91.56/ltr

Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 100.58/ltr

Diesel - Rs 85.01/ltr

Chandigarh

Petrol - Rs 94.23/ltr

Diesel - Rs 80.90/ltr

Patna

Petrol - Rs 105.90/ltr

Diesel - Rs 91.09/ltr

Noida

Petrol - Rs 95.51/ltr

Diesel - Rs 87.01/ltr

Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 95.28/ltr

Diesel - Rs 86.80/ltr

Check the price of petrol and diesel in your city through SMS

You can know the price of petrol and diesel in your city daily through an SMS. For this, customers of Indian Oil (IOCL) will have to write the RSP code and send it to the number 9224992249. Click here to know the RSP code of your city.