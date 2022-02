Reported By: | Edited By: |Source: IANS |Updated: Feb 10, 2022, 11:45 AM IST

The Chennai police have taken into custody one person in connection with the alleged throwing of a petrol bomb at the Tamil Nadu BJP headquarters here.

According to the police, on Wednesday midnight, persons riding a two-wheeler had thrown petrol bombs at the BJP headquarters.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the attack.

Police said one person by the name Vinod has been taken into custody and the investigation into the attack was on.