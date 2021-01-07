Petiton filed in Delhi High Court to remove Amitabh Bachchan’s voice from COVID-19 awareness caller tune

In an attempt to make people aware of COVID-19, the central government introduced a caller tune in the voice of legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan. The caller tune lists precautionary measures to avoid catching the virus. However, a petition has been filed n Delhi High Court regarding the particular caller tune.

The petitioner argued that the voice of Amitabh Bachchan should be removed from the caller tune because he and his family members were among the ones who were infected with COVID-19.

This petition has been filed by Rakesh, a social worker living in Delhi. Rakesh has stated that the government is trying to make people aware through this coronavirus caller tune in the voice of Amitabh Bachchan, while Amitabh and his family could not protect themselves from contracting the disease.

The petitioner's lawyers argued before the bench that the government of India is paying fees to Amitabh Bachchan for featuring in a caller tune regarding COVID-19. However, the lawyers mentioned that there are many coronavirus warriors who are ready to do this work for free.

To drive home the point, the lawyers further stated that Amitabh Bachchan is not serving the country like a social worker, then why he has been given this responsibility.

The petitioner claimed that he had worked for the poor during the pandemic and transported everything from food to drinks to the needy.

The bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh listed the matter for hearing on January 18.

Notably, the caller tune regarding the prevention measures of COVID-19 is heard On calling anyone. The caller has to first listen to the message in the voice of Amitabh Bachchan before he/she is connected to the person to whom the call was made.