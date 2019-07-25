Petition on Karnataka floor test still alive in Supreme Court

The political crisis in Karnataka may have ended but the petition demanding floor test filed by two independent legislators of Karnataka Assembly in Supreme Court is still alive.

On Wednesday, the two legislators represented by their lawyer Diksha Rai told a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi that the floor test took place on Tuesday and the petition needs to be withdrawn as nothing survives to be heard.

To their surprise, the bench, also comprising Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose insisted for senior advocates Mukul Rohatgi and Abhishek Manu Singhvi to be present. The lawyer for the two petitioners pleaded that Rohatgi is out of town and will take time to return. But the bench said it was ready to wait till evening.

The Court reminded the lawyer that much of Court's judicial time was used on Tuesday by this petition when Rohatgi mentioned seeking urgent orders to conduct the floor test. Singhvi appeared for the Speaker and gave a statement that the Speaker was optimistic about the floor test being held in the course of the day. It was on this assurance, the bench had fixed the case for hearing on Wednesday.

The bench said, "We will pass final orders after they come. They have taken so much of our time." The lawyer for the petitioners was left with no choice but to keep the matter for another day when Rohatgi would represent them once again.