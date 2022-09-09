Petition in Supreme Court to demolish 7 towers in Gurugram like the twin towers in Noida

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court to demolish 7 towers of Gurugram, just like the twin towers of Supertech in Noida. The petition states that the towers of NBCC located in Sector 37-D of Gurugram have been declared dangerous by CVC, IIT Delhi, IIT Roorkee, CBRI Roorkee, DDMA and DTCP.

Under Article 32, a CBI inquiry has been demanded into the towers built under NBCC's Green View Project in Gurugram. The petition further demands adequate compensation and refund to the home buyers. There are 784 flats in the 7 towers of the Green View Project project, demolishing them will result in a loss of about Rs 700 crore to the exchequer. This project was started for retired government officials. In this, many retired IAS officers have bought flats.

The residential society project named Green View was launched in 2012 by The National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC). This project is on 18 acres of land in Sector-37D. Here 7 towers of 14-14 floors have been built. It has 784 flats. In this project, 260 buyers had booked flats for Rs 66-66 lakh. In the year 2018, possession was given to the buyers of the flat. However, in the same year people started complaining after seeing the dilapidated condition of the building.

After this, irregularities were found in the report of the Chief Technical Examiner of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) in December 2019 itself. Yet the government did not order an inquiry. On 3 October 2021, NBCC made the entire building unsafe for the public. The district administration vacated the society on March 1, 2022, promising to get a refund.