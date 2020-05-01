Petition in Delhi High Court seeking waiver of telephone, internet bills 'not used' during lockdown withdrawn

The petitioner has withdrawn the plea moved in Delhi High Court seeking a waiver of telephone/internet bills not used due to lock down or to utilize such amount in PM cares fund in the fight against COVID 19.

During the course of arguments, it came to light that the Supreme Court had already dealt with a similar issue and it’s not inclined to entertain the same. In view of this, “the petition was not pressed and the same was withdrawn.”

The public interest litigation filed by a Delhi based lawyer S K Sharma through Advocate Amit Sahni has urged directions be issued to all telephone operators and Internet Service Providers (ISPs) not to charge any amount for offices/shops/business houses/factories etc that remained “compulsorily closed” due to ‘lockdown’, instead, use the amount so charged/received by such Telephone Operators/ Internet Service Providers (ISPs) for “unused period of lockdown” towards the Corona Relief Fund initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The petitioner insisted that the pandemic of COVID-19 has affected everyone and particularly those who are not working in the organized sector and have no financial backing. It further said that there were numerous people, who might not be getting a complete salary and many who have lost their jobs due to the present emergency faced by the country.

The shops/offices/business houses/factories and almost all commercial establishments remained closed in order to abide by the orders of the Centre during the period of lockdown.

The petitioner had mentioned in this petition that he had given a representation to the respondents, telecommunication companies and Internet Service Providers (ISPs). He has also requested that the Ministry of Finance be directed not to levy Goods and Service Tax (GST) on such bills.

The petition observed that citizens cannot be charged for such services, which they were compelled not to utilize while observing directions issued by State/Central Governments.