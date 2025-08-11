Twitter
PETA India reacts to SC order on removal of stray dogs from Delhi-NCR streets: 'Will cause uproar in...'

The top court has passed a slew of directions and warned of strict action against an individual or organisation in case of obstruction, which might also prompt the court to initiate contempt proceedings.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 11, 2025, 04:25 PM IST

PETA India reacts to SC order on removal of stray dogs from Delhi-NCR streets: 'Will cause uproar in...'
File photo

PETA India, an animal rights organisation, has strongly criticised the Supreme Court’s directive ordering the removal of stray dogs from all localities in Delhi NCR. The group said that forced removal of some 10 lakh community dogs from Delhi’s streets will cause uproar in communities that care deeply for them and chaos and suffering for the dogs on a large scale. It added that forced displacement 'has never worked' and urged the authorities to focus instead on implementing an effective sterilisation and vaccination programme.

What was the SC order on stray dogs?

The Supreme Court directed authorities to remove all stray dogs from Delhi-NCR localities and put them in shelters while saying the canines won't return to the streets. Calling the incidents of stray dog bites "extremely grim", a bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan passed a slew of directions and warned of strict action against an individual or organisation in case of obstruction, which might also prompt the court to initiate contempt proceedings.

PETA India reacts to SC order

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals India (PETA India) further said that the SC order will ultimately do nothing to curb the dog population, reduce rabies or prevent dog bite incidents. This is because it is unfeasible to build enough dog shelters, and displacing dogs causes fights over territory and problems like starvation, it added.

"Ultimately, dogs make their way back into the same territories, especially when puppies continue to be born. That’s why, the government has required that community dogs be sterilised since 2001—a procedure which calms them—and during which time they are also vaccinated against rabies," PETA said.

"Had the Delhi government implemented an effective dog sterilisation program, there would hardly be any dogs on the road today, but it would not be too late to start implementing an effective sterilisation program now. Instead of wasting time, effort, and public resources on ineffective and inhumane displacement drives, an effective sterilisation program is still the solution and urgent need. Other important efforts would include a closure of illegal pet shops and breeders that contribute to animal abandonment, and encouraging the public to take in a dog in need from an animal shelter or the street," it further said.

 

