Pet registration now mandatory in Noida; check steps, fees, fine

After registering the pet, its letter and complete details of the person who takes care of the pet will be available on this app itself.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 16, 2021, 03:57 PM IST

The Noida administration has now made it mandatory to register pets. Taking a step in this direction, the Noida Authority has launched the 'Noida Pet Registration App' to ensure compliance. Those who have pets at home will now have to download the app and register them.

However, after this decision of the Authority, pet owners need not worry. The residents will be able to register their pets through the app sitting at home. This app is available on play store. 

While the app is not fully working yet, the Authority says that it will soon work without any issues. After registering the pet, its letter and complete details of the person who takes care of the pet will be available on this app itself. Noida Authority has shared this information through Twitter.

According to the information received from the authority, on this app you can register your pet for 1 year for Rs 1,000. At the same time, under other rules, the owner of the pet will be required to renew the registration of the pet every year. After downloading the app on mobile, you will see the option of new registration there. Here you will have to give information about your pet. You will also have to upload the photo of your pet for identification. After this, you will have the option to pay the registration fee.

Under this new rule law, after the completion of the registration work, if any complaint of your pets is received by any of your neighbors or any other person, then a fine can also be imposed by the Noida Authority. However, the authority has not told anything about how much the fine will be.

