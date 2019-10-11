Personal enmity, CID asked to probe the matter: WB Police on Murshidabad triple murder case

The West Bengal Police Friday informed that the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has been asked to assist in the investigation involving the murder of RSS worker, his wife and son in Murshidabad.

West Bengal Police also stated that the investigation is underway and 2 people have been detained so far in the Murshidabad triple murder case. They also claimed that based on 'Prima facie' evidence, the murder 'seemed to be a case of personal enmity' rather than 'political'.

"CID has been asked to get associated with the investigation. Prima facie it seems to be a case of personal enmity and it has nothing to do with politics.", West Bengal Police tweeted.

CID has been asked to get associated with investigation. Prima facie it seems to be a case of personal enmity and it has nothing to do with politics.(3/3) — West Bengal Police (@WBPolice) October 11, 2019

"Murder of three members of a family of Kanaiganj, Jiaganj PS, Murshidabad is a sad incident. Investigation was started just after incident and 2 persons hv bn detained and are being examined.

It has so far bn found in investigation that the deceased person was also working." West Bengal Police further added.

Murder of three members of a family of Kanaiganj, Jiaganj PS, Murshidabad is a sad incident. Investigation was started just after incident and 2 persons hv bn detained and are being examined. It has so far bn found in investigation that the deceased person was also working.(1/3) — West Bengal Police (@WBPolice) October 11, 2019

Earlier today, residents of West Bengal's Murshidabad district threatened to launch an agitation if the criminals involved in the gruesome murder are not nabbed in next 24 hours.

The sharp reaction comes a day after an RSS member, his pregnant wife and son were found lying in the pool of blood at their residence in the district.

Following the gruesome incident, the National Commission of Women (NCW) and various state opposition leaders hit out at the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government for the lawlessness in the state.

(With inputs from ANI)