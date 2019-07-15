Trending#

Person who set 'Is Governor a mere puppet?' question in Bihar civil service exam blacklisted: BPSC

Updated: Jul 15, 2019, 10:13 PM IST

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Monday gave its clarification after a controversial question — Is Governor a mere puppet? — was asked in Bihar civil service exam which took place on Sunday.

Responding on the matter, BPSC said, "the person who put the question on a Constitutional post in BPSC Mains exam, has been asked for an explanation, and has been barred from setting a question paper in future."

The commission added that the person has also been blacklist while they (commission) express regret over it. 

The matter was highlighted after a question asked in the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exams asking candidates to examine whether a Governor is a "mere puppet" has caused flutters in political circles. 

"Critically examine the role of Governor in the State politics in India, particularly in Bihar. Is he a mere puppet?" the question asked in the General Knowledge Paper II examination of BPSC Mains read.

The question paper of the BPSC Mains Examination, which was held on Sunday, has come under attack from ministers in the state.

Bihar Water Resources Minister Sanjay Jha said it was unfortunate that such a question was asked and denied any role of the government in it.

The BPSC Civil Services Main examination was conducted during July 12 to July 14 while the final optional subject exam will be conducted on July 16.

(With inputs from ANI)

