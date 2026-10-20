‘People will troll me': Abhijeet Dipke gets emotional as CJP leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka remain in custody

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke expressed solidarity with Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, who are in judicial custody over the Jantar Mantar trespassing case, and urged people to remember them during the festive season.

Das and Ranka are currently in judicial custody in connection with a case related to their entry into Jantar Mantar. (Image credit:Twitter)

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke has expressed his support for party co-conveners Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, saying he considers both men part of his family.

Das and Ranka are currently in judicial custody in connection with a case related to their entry into Jantar Mantar after the protest site had been de-notified. Speaking during an Instagram livestream, Dipke said he was emotional about their situation and acknowledged that some people could mock him for showing his emotions.

“Some people will troll me for getting emotional. But my emotions are my strength. I do it because those two are my family. I care for them. This is the love I have for them,” he said. He also appealed to people celebrating the festivals with their families to spare a thought for the two CJP leaders.

“Be with your families for the festivals. But please remember Saurav and Ashu when you are with your families because they both can't be with their families,” Dipke added.

‘True strength lies in sacrifice’, says Dipke

Dipke said he believed that “true strength lies in sacrifice” and described Das and Ranka as people following Mahatma Gandhi's path of non-violence. The entire nation will salute them for coming out with a smile,” Dipke said.

He further clarified that his emotions were not driven by fear. The CJP founder also said the authorities would not be able to create fear or hatred among the two leaders.

“You can't produce hate in them, hate is inside you,” he said. Dipke urged his supporters not to allow compassion, kindness and love to disappear, warning that losing those qualities would benefit people who have been spreading hatred.

“The day this happens they will win - the people who are spreading hatred for so many years,” he said.

Why are Das and Ranka in judicial custody?

Das and Ranka were initially sent to five days of judicial custody on October 13 after they allegedly climbed over a locked gate to enter Jantar Mantar, which had been removed from the list of designated protest sites.

Their custody was later extended by another two days after they were produced before a newly appointed special executive magistrate at Mandir Marg police station.

According to the magistrate's order, the two CJP leaders had “deliberately breached” their October 11 bonds.

The order also said their conduct “is not above board; rather it shows no respect for law and their habitualness in calling protest at de-notified areas.”

The magistrate gave them two days to submit their written response, with a copy to the investigating officer.

Jantar Mantar protests and denotification

The controversy comes against the backdrop of protests seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Jantar Mantar was de-notified as a protest venue on October 12 after a weekend that saw mass detentions during demonstrations.

Delhi Police said the preventive detentions were carried out to maintain law and order amid protest calls by several groups, particularly the CJP.

Following the denotification, the Ministry of Home Affairs designated Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and CBD Ground as alternative protest venues.

The political dispute gained further momentum after an Indian Express report claimed that Election Commissioners had objected to decisions taken by the CEC 14 times over a 10-month period. The Election Commission maintained that its decisions were unanimous.

The report also added momentum to Opposition allegations of “vote chori”, following which student groups, Opposition parties and the CJP organised protests.