People will elect a majority government for the second time in a row after decades: PM Modi in MP

"From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, from Kutch to Kamrup, the whole nation is saying- Ab ki baar, 300 paar, phir ek baar Modi sarkar," Modi said,

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 17, 2019, 03:05 PM IST

Addressing his last rally of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday said he is sure of the BJP-led ruling dispensation winning over 300 seats in the House.
Addressing the rally in Khargone, Modi also thanked people for deciding to make him the prime minister again.People will elect a majority government for the second time in a row after decades, he said.

"From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, from Kutch to Kamrup, the whole nation is saying- Ab ki baar, 300 paar, phir ek baar Modi sarkar," Modi said, expressing confidence that the BJP- led alliance will win over 300 seats.
The BJP-led NDA is the choice of 130 crore Indians, Modi said."This Sunday when you go to cast your vote then you will be scripting history. After decades you will elect a majority govt for a second time in a row," Modi told the voters.The fourth and last phase of Lok Sabha polls in the state will be held on May 19, along with the seventh and last phase in the country.

Modi also sought to highlight the freedom struggle link of the places where he held his first and last rally of this Lok Sabha poll campaign."My election campaign started from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. Now the last rally is happening in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh. From a historical perspective, there is a connection between Meerut and Khargone, which is often not noticed. Both the cities are associated with the 1857 War of Independence," he said.

Both the cities have inspired nationalism, Modi said.

"In Meerut, Indian soldiers rebelled against the British and in Khargone, freedom fighter Bhima Nayak led a tribal agitation and attained martyrdom," he said.The election of 2019 is different from all the previous general elections. In this poll, people of India are voting for their country and not for any party. They are voting to build a New India," Modi said.Modi said the Congress hasn't condemned Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's remark that those who don't get a square meal join the army and become jawans.

He asked people to "never forgive" the Congressfor its ally's remarks.Modi invoked freedom fighter and socialist thinker Dr Ram Manohar Lohia to target the Congress.
Lohia50 years ago told Jawaharlal Nehru that the most important issues facing women were water and sanitation."I am fulfilling Lohia's wish. After constructing toilets and giving dignity to women, I will focus my next term on ensuring clean drinking water," he said. 

