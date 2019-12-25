People who destroyed public property should introspect: PM Modi on CAA protests

Headlines

Meet doctor-turned-IPS officer who left AIIMS job to clear UPSC exam

New Tata Nexon SUV launching in India today: Watch the launch event live here [Video]

'Won’t hesitate to...': US warns Russia, North Korea of more sanctions over arms deal

'OMFG': Karan Johar ‘blown away' by Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan; lauds Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Atlee

Earn 4% interest on your lowest deposit with this Post Office savings scheme, know how

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet doctor-turned-IPS officer who left AIIMS job to clear UPSC exam

New Tata Nexon SUV launching in India today: Watch the launch event live here [Video]

'Won’t hesitate to...': US warns Russia, North Korea of more sanctions over arms deal

Super flop Bollywood films done by big actors

Health benefits of Ridge Gourd (Turai)

9 times Shweta Tiwari inspired us with motivational messages

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Rangabali, Heartstopper Season 2, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Nitin Desai funeral: Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali pay their last respects to late art director

Meet Abhishek Ray, Bollywood composer who spent all his money in tiger conservation, turned estate into tiger habitat

Former India star makes bold prediction about Virat Kohli ahead of Australia series | Asia Cup 2023

'Bambai Meri Jaan': Father-son conflict focus of Amazon Prime's Indian crime show

Record Alert! Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma become fastest pair to complete 5000 ODI runs | Asia Cup 2023

'OMFG': Karan Johar ‘blown away' by Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan; lauds Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Atlee

Rekha slaps pap after he takes selfie with her, video goes viral: Watch

Ibrahim Ali Khan says 'piche pade rehte ho' after seeing paps outside gym in viral video: Watch

HomeIndia

India

People who destroyed public property should introspect: PM Modi on CAA protests

Modi was speaking during the foundation-laying ceremony of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University in Lucknow.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 25, 2019, 08:19 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Amid cases of violence during protests over the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act and a proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged people who damaged public property to introspect if what they did was right.

Speaking during the foundation-laying ceremony of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University in Lucknow, the Prime Minister said, "I want to ask people who resorted to violence in Uttar Pradesh to sit at home and ask introspect if what they did was right. They destroyed buses and public property that belongs to their children." 

"Better roads, transport and sewer are our rights, but it's our duty to protect it. Quality education is our right but the safety of educational institutions and respect for teachers are our duties," he said. 

Highlighting that several cops were injured during violent, the Prime Minister said, "Secure atmosphere is our right, but it is also the duty of citizens to respect work of the police."

Modi said the government and 130 crore Indians have found a solution to contentious issues in a peaceful manner.

"Issues of Article 370, Ram Temple have been resolved peacefully. The way to give citizenship to refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan has been cleared," he said. 

Massive protests have erupted across the country against the new citizenship law and a proposed NRC with Uttar Pradesh being most affected where 18 people have been killed. The new law promises citizenship to "illegal immigrants" belonging to minority communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who fled religious persecution in the three countries. 

While critics say that the law is against the secular nature of the Indian Constitution and clubbed with the NRC may be misused to strip away some Muslims' citizenship in the country. 

The BJP, however, has argued that the law has nothing to do with India's Muslims and only helps those who fled religious persecution in the neighbouring countries.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

    CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2024: Major changes in exam pattern, marking scheme that students must know

    Meet engineer who cracked UPSC to become IAS officer, resigns to become...

    Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim does Rajinikanth's Sivaji The Boss gesture on meeting actor

    'Maybe hum puraane ho gaye': Nana Patekar opens up on not being part of Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle

    This cricket team holds record for winning most finals, it's not India, Sri Lanka or West Indies

    MORE

    सर्वाधिक देखे गए

    Streaming This Week: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Rangabali, Heartstopper Season 2, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

    Nitin Desai funeral: Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali pay their last respects to late art director

    Meet Abhishek Ray, Bollywood composer who spent all his money in tiger conservation, turned estate into tiger habitat

    Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

    Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

    MORE

    पसंदीदा वीडियो

    MORE

    डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE