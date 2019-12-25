People who destroyed public property should introspect: PM Modi on CAA protests

Modi was speaking during the foundation-laying ceremony of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University in Lucknow.

Amid cases of violence during protests over the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act and a proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged people who damaged public property to introspect if what they did was right.

Speaking during the foundation-laying ceremony of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University in Lucknow, the Prime Minister said, "I want to ask people who resorted to violence in Uttar Pradesh to sit at home and ask introspect if what they did was right. They destroyed buses and public property that belongs to their children."

"Better roads, transport and sewer are our rights, but it's our duty to protect it. Quality education is our right but the safety of educational institutions and respect for teachers are our duties," he said.

Highlighting that several cops were injured during violent, the Prime Minister said, "Secure atmosphere is our right, but it is also the duty of citizens to respect work of the police."

Modi said the government and 130 crore Indians have found a solution to contentious issues in a peaceful manner.

"Issues of Article 370, Ram Temple have been resolved peacefully. The way to give citizenship to refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan has been cleared," he said.

Massive protests have erupted across the country against the new citizenship law and a proposed NRC with Uttar Pradesh being most affected where 18 people have been killed. The new law promises citizenship to "illegal immigrants" belonging to minority communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who fled religious persecution in the three countries.

While critics say that the law is against the secular nature of the Indian Constitution and clubbed with the NRC may be misused to strip away some Muslims' citizenship in the country.

The BJP, however, has argued that the law has nothing to do with India's Muslims and only helps those who fled religious persecution in the neighbouring countries.