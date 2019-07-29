People take shelter on rooftops in flood-hit Bihar

The Gopalakhi village, located near the Kamala dam, in Madhubani district of Bihar has been devastated by floods.

Whiile some houses have been flattened by the deluge, others are submerged. Those that survived are not fit to house residents anymore. In addition, all stored food grains have also been destroyed by the flood.

Villagers meanwhile have set up makeshift tents.

Soman Pandit, a resident said he had a house-warming party on July 13, and on the next day itself, the whole house comprising six rooms, collapsed due to the rains. The head of the family also died after a wall fell on him.

Villagers are angry with the government for not taking any concrete steps to alleviate the situation. They also said that the Collector visited the village for two days but gave only assurances. They also approached the police, but have got no assistance so far. The only support they are receiving is from neighbouring villages.

Similarly, in Darbhanga district, the condition is deteriorating as the water has not receded in the past 15 days.

Here, people are living on the roof of their houses. They refuse to relocate as they are afraid to leave their personal belongings. People here too have expressed anger toward the government as they have not received any relief material. In addition, many villagers are camping with their families and cattle on the Darbhanga-Samastipur highway.

