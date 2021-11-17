'People sitting in 5-star hotels blame farmers': Supreme Court on Delhi air pollution

Taking a strong stand on the Delhi air pollution crisis, a Supreme Court bench hearing the matter today said that those sitting in 5-star hotels in Delhi keep blaming farmers for rising air pollution in the national capital. Hearing the case, Justice Surya Kant today came down heavily on the Centre.

"What it's seeing is the plight of farmers. People sitting in Delhi in 5, 7-star hotels criticise how they contribute 4, 30, or 40% to pollution. Have you seen their (farmers) earning per landholding? CJI says we ignore the fact that firecrackers are burning despite the ban?" the Supreme Court said today.

Supreme Court was responding to the submission of senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the Delhi government that stubble burning was one of the contributors of the air pollution which needs to be addressed and referred to the Centre's figures on the issue.

Chief Justice NV Ramana remarked that there has to be some responsibility. Not everything can be done through judicial orders. He sought to know why firecrackers had been allowed to be burnt in Delhi over the 10 days after Diwali. The bench reiterated that it is not inclined to penalise the farmers and the state governments should persuade them to stop stubble burning.

In its reply to the Supreme Court, the Delhi government said that the national capital was the only place that had shifted completely to work-from-home mode among all those who are part of the case. Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, "I'm [Delhi is] the only state out of five, which has shifted to 100% work from home. We have given all financial support as well."

The Supreme Court is hearing a case filed by a 17-year-old Delhi student on air pollution in Delhi and adjoining areas due to stubble burning.