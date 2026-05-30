'People should take it positively': UP Minister defends 10 percent electricity bill hike citing Middle East crisis

An Uttar Pradesh minister has defended the proposed 10 per cent increase in electricity bills, saying people should 'take it positively' as the government is dealing with rising energy costs amid the ongoing West Asia crisis.

Narendra Kashyap, Uttar Pradesh Minister, said that if the state government has raised electricity bills, then the people should 'take it positively'. The Yogi Adityanath-led UP government had announced 1 10 percent increase in electricity bills in June, citing rising fuel costs and the Fuel and Power Purchase Adjustment Surcharge (FPPAS). While speaking to news agency ANI, the UP Minister said, ''Under CM Yogi Ji's leadership, no taxes or bills have been increased in Uttar Pradesh over the last nine years. But everyone knows about the war crisis in West Asia. In such conditions, if the government has to raise electricity bills, I believe the people should take it positively.''

#WATCH | Hapur, UP: On electricity tariff hike, Minister UP Govt, Narendra Kashyap says, "... Under Yogi Ji’s leadership, no taxes or bills have been increased in Uttar Pradesh over the last nine years. But everyone knows about war crisis in West Asia. In such conditions, if the… https://t.co/Xs2cJdxtQK pic.twitter.com/gZPoNL7HiM — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 30, 2026

The UP Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) clarified that the FPPAS calculated for March 2026 will be implemented in June across all consumer categories. Fuel and Power Purchase Adjustment Surcharge calculated for the month of March, 2026, as per regulation is to be charged in the month of June, 2026. FPPAS chargeable is 10 percent for the month of March, 2026, to be charged in the month of June, 2026. I have been directed to request you to implement the sarite for all categories of consumers as per the provisions of the regulation, a release by UP Power Corporation Limited reads.

As per an order issued on May 29, the 10 percent increase corresponding to the month of March will be recovered through electricity bills issued in June.

Rising power demand puts pressure on electricity infra in UP

The ongoing heatwaves and intense summer weather have led to a sharp increase in electricity consumption, as homes, businesses, and industries rely heavily on air conditioners, coolers, and other appliances to stay comfortable and cope with soaring temperatures.

Reportedly, the power demand in UP has risen significantly and is currently estimated to be around 5,000 MW, which is higher than in previous years.

It is also to be noted that in recent years, the state has strengthened its transmission network and increased power transmission capacity; however, this expansion has certainly not matched the rapid increase in electricity demand.