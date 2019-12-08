Headlines

'People say police taught a lesson': Telangana minister on Hyderabad encounter

"People are saying that Telangana police taught a lesson, government gave a message to the country," Telangana government minister on the encounter of gang-rape accused.



DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 08, 2019, 03:39 PM IST

Talasani Srinivas Yadav, a minister in the Chandrashekar Rao led Telangana government said that "people" hailed the encounter of the four persons accused of raping a 27-year-old woman by Telangana police, adding they "taught a lesson."

"People are saying that Telangana police taught a lesson, government gave a message to the country," he said.

The minister also stated that the national media never paid attention to South India, but the Hyderabad encounter has changed the scenario.

Telangana Minister said, "National media never pays attention to South, now everybody is focusing on Hyderabad incident."

On December 6, the Telangana police took the accused in the rape-murder case of the woman veterinarian in Shamshabad to the spot where the incident took place to recreate the crime scene as part of investigations. The accused then tried to escape and attacked the police. In self-defence, the police opened fire on them.

The Cyberabad Commissioner VC Sajjanar said that the police opened fire when the accused tried to attack them with sticks and stones.

A woman veterinary doctor's burnt body was found in the Ranga Reddy district on November 28 and a case under the relevant sections was registered by the state police. After initial investigations, the police suspected that she was sexually assaulted before being charred to death.

The Cyberabad police on Friday had arrested four people in connection with the case and a local court on the following day sent them to a 14-day judicial remand. The accused had been identified as Mohammad Areef, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu. All the four accused confessed to the crime.

The incident drew mixed responses as some people lauded the police for serving the 'justice', showering them with rose petals, distributing sweets, bursting crackers and shouting slogans praising the cops, there were some who questioned the legality of the encounter.

