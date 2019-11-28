'People rejected BJP': Mamata Banerjee reacts after TMC's clean sweep in assembly bypolls in Bengal

Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee launched a blistering attack on the BJP after her party registered a clean sweep in the assembly by-polls in the state.

"BJP is synonymous with bad governance and evil. People want to embrace the positive and discard the negative. They have witnessed the BJP’s arrogance in the last few months. The BJP does not even pay the minimum respect to people," she said.

Banerjee took a dig at the BJP for campaigning in favour of NRC in West Bengal. She said, "Arrogance of the BJP has been rejected by the people. They have been threatening to bring NRC, drive citizens away and usurp their rights. We are all citizens. Everyone has their right. They have been living in this country for a long time."

While early trends indicated BJP's lead in two seats - Kharagpur Sadar and Kaliaganj, TMC recovered in the following rounds of counting and managed to win all three seats - Kharagpur Sadar, Kaliaganj and Karimpur.

It is a major setback for the BJP as TMC has never won the Kharagpur Sadar seat which had a sitting BJP MLA got vacated after Dilip Ghosh won the parliamentary seat from Midnapore.

"In the last 22 years, since Trinamool was formed, we never won in Kharagpur and Kaliaganj. We have won these seats now. This is a big blessing of the people. We dedicate this victory to them. We will keep working for the people," said Banerjee, adding, "Non-Bengali speaking people voted for us in Kharagpur. They are also citizens of Bangla. They are also our pride. Minorities, Hindus, Rajbanshis – everyone voted for us."