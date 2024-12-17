The Indore campaign has, in fact, brought some very shocking revelations of the conditions of such begging people.

To make Indore, the cleanest city in India, a completely beggar-free city, the officials have now decided to adopt brave and controversial measures for the purpose. Thus, from January 1, anyone who gives money to begging persons will be charged under law.

The action of this new initiative has been explained by Ashish Singh, district collector, before the media. "We have already issued an order banning begging in Indore," he said. "Our awareness campaign will run until the end of this month, and from January 1, if someone is seen giving alms, an FIR will be registered against them." He urged citizens to reconsider their actions, as noted by: "I appeal to all residents of Indore not to become partners in the sin by giving alms to people."

"This initiative is part of a larger pilot project of the central government to rehabilitate beggars in about ten cities including Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai and others under which it aims at both visible and unseen challenges to begging and provision of alternative cities."

The Indore campaign has, in fact, brought some very shocking revelations of the conditions of such begging people. "Some beggars have proper houses; others have children employed in banks. Once we found Rs 29,000 on a beggar. Another has been lending money and earning interest. We even rescued a group from Rajasthan, who had brought children to beg and were staying in a hotel."

Going along with the initiative is an organization based in Indore, which is willing to give shelter for up to six months and find a job for those affected. Madhya Pradesh Social Welfare Minister Narayan Singh Kushwaha spoke at length regarding what the government has to do in this regard. He said, "We are really trying hard to free people from begging."

This new ordinance is, without a doubt, the subject of debates that get mixed up into proposals of redefinition with strict legislation and supposedly rehabilitation as Indore starts taking its streets seriously.