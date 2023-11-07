Headlines

'People of Rajasthan are fed up with corruption and failure...': Union Minister Amit Shah takes a dig at Congress

Rajasthan is scheduled to go to assembly polls on November 25 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. The Bharatiya Janata Party has released its candidates for all 200 assembly seats.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 07, 2023, 12:02 PM IST

A few hours ahead of his public events in poll-bound Rajasthan, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that the people in the state were fed up with the corruption and failure of the Congress government and they have made up their mind for change. 

Amit Shah took to post on X ahead of his scheduled election rally address in three Assembly constituencies-- Nawan, Makrana, and Parbatsar-- during his daylong visit to the state.

"The people of Rajasthan are fed up with the corruption and failure of the Congress government and have made up their mind for change. Today, I will talk to the people of Nawan, Makrana, and Parbatsar assembly constituencies of Rajasthan to ensure BJP's victory with a huge majority," Shah posted on 'X'. 

Shah will also be in Parbatsar in Nagaur during the day and will campaign in support of BJP candidates in the three assembly constituencies.

Shah will also be touring the Marwar region during the day. He will begin with a public meeting in Kuchaman at noon and then address another meeting in Makrana. After this, he is scheduled to have food with the party workers. At around 2.30 pm, the Home Minister will interact with workers in Bidiyad of Parbatsar Assembly constituency after addressing a public meeting there.

Rajasthan is scheduled to go to assembly polls on November 25 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. The Bharatiya Janata Party has released its candidates for all 200 assembly seats.

