The Kerala Story vs The Kashmir Files: What PM Modi said on both politically controversial films

Sudipto Sen’s recently released film The Kerala Story has sparked massive controversy and political backlash, with the Congress party earlier calling for a ban on the film. Now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has backed the controversial movie.

While addressing a public rally in Karnataka ahead of the assembly elections, PM Modi talked about The Kerala Story, saying that the movie is bringing out the terror conspiracies in the state. The Prime Minister also took a dig at Congress in the rally, invoking the film.

PM Modi said in the Bellary rally, “Such a beautiful state (Kerala) of the country, where people are hardworking and talented. The Kerala Story brings out the terror conspiracies happening in that state.”

The prime minister further said, “It is unfortunate that Congress can be seen standing with this terror trend that is seeking to ruin the country. Congress is even indulging in a backdoor political bargain with people having terror inclinations. The people of Karnataka should be cautious about the Congress.”

His statement comes a year after the release of The Kashmir Files, which also sparked a major political row, drawing flak from Congress and other opposition parties.

While backing The Kashmir Files, PM Modi had said, "People have been discussing it for the past few days. The people who usually spend their lives advocating for freedom of expression have suddenly got very agitated. They are not discussing the film as a piece of art. Instead, this whole ecosystem is trying very hard to discredit the film."

The Kerala Story, released on May 5, has a plot surrounding the lives of four girls, who converted to Islam and joined ISIS and were caught on their way to Afghanistan. The film touches on topics such as love jihad and forced religious conversion.

