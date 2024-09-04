Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This superhit was offered to Bobby Deol, lead actress had director replace him with boyfriend; film earned...

The Rings of power director Charlotte Brändström takes a dig at 'dark' fantasy shows: 'I can’t see anything' | Exclusive

'People of Jammu and Kashmir were deprived of...': Rahul Gandhi presses for statehood ahead of Assembly polls in J-K

Anushka Sharma returns to Mumbai amid rumours of moving to London; fans note Virat Kohli, Vamika, Akaay's absence

Vedanta props up rural education in Odisha; over 4,000 students of 50+ schools doled out study kits

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
This superhit was offered to Bobby Deol, lead actress had director replace him with boyfriend; film earned...

This superhit was offered to Bobby Deol, lead actress had director replace him with boyfriend; film earned...

Meet actor beaten up by director, cleaned floors; now rivals Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, married to superstar, earns...

Meet actor beaten up by director, cleaned floors; now rivals Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, married to superstar, earns...

The Rings of power director Charlotte Brändström takes a dig at 'dark' fantasy shows: 'I can’t see anything' | Exclusive

The Rings of power director Charlotte Brändström takes a dig at 'dark' fantasy shows: 'I can’t see anything' | Exclusive

Seven most haunted places in India 

Seven most haunted places in India 

10 happiest animals in the world

10 happiest animals in the world

8 healthy foods that are rich in Vitamin D

8 healthy foods that are rich in Vitamin D

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet actor beaten up by director, cleaned floors; now rivals Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, married to superstar, earns...

Meet actor beaten up by director, cleaned floors; now rivals Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, married to superstar, earns...

This star won National Award at 19, got stuck with bold roles; one controversy ended her career; now lives in poverty

This star won National Award at 19, got stuck with bold roles; one controversy ended her career; now lives in poverty

India's most profitable film, made in Rs 25 lakh, earned 2000% profit, beat Sholay, Dangal, Baahubali, RRR; it is...

India's most profitable film, made in Rs 25 lakh, earned 2000% profit, beat Sholay, Dangal, Baahubali, RRR; it is...

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

This superhit was offered to Bobby Deol, lead actress had director replace him with boyfriend; film earned...

This superhit was offered to Bobby Deol, lead actress had director replace him with boyfriend; film earned...

Meet actor beaten up by director, cleaned floors; now rivals Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, married to superstar, earns...

Meet actor beaten up by director, cleaned floors; now rivals Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, married to superstar, earns...

The Rings of power director Charlotte Brändström takes a dig at 'dark' fantasy shows: 'I can’t see anything' | Exclusive

The Rings of power director Charlotte Brändström takes a dig at 'dark' fantasy shows: 'I can’t see anything' | Exclusive

HomeIndia

India

'People of Jammu and Kashmir were deprived of...': Rahul Gandhi presses for statehood ahead of Assembly polls in J-K

Congress leader and LoP in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi addressed a rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban and pressed for statehood for the union territory.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 04, 2024, 01:36 PM IST

'People of Jammu and Kashmir were deprived of...': Rahul Gandhi presses for statehood ahead of Assembly polls in J-K
Congress MP and LoP Rahul Gandhi (Image/PTI)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi, who is in poll-bound Jammu and Kashmir to hold mega rallies, pressed for statehood ahead of the Assembly polls in the union territory. 

"People of Jammu and Kashmir were deprived of their rights. The statehood of Jammu and Kashmir should be restored", Gandhi said while addressing a rally in the Ramban district. 

He further affirmed that if the Congress party comes to power in Jammu and Kashmir, the statehood would be restored. 

The Lok Sabha LoP went on to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused him of creating unemployment in the country. 

"Modiji has created unemployment in the entire country. Have you heard of Adani? He is a friend of Modiji. Whoever does any small businesses, the Prime Minister introduces GST for them", he said.

Rahul Gandhi further said that the fight is between the two 'ideologies'. 

"You must have observed that the RSS and th BJP are disseminating hatred and violence in the country. The fight is between the two ideologies -- hatred and love. We have given the slogan of 'opening shops of love in a market full of hatred'. Only love can defeat hatred", Gandhi stressed. 

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to hold another mega rally in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, sounding the poll bugle. He will campaign for the party candidates ahead of the first phase of Assembly polls dated September 18. 

The polling for the 90-member Jammu and Kashmir assembly will be held in three phases on September 18, September 25, and October 1 respectively and the results will be announced on October 4.

Notably, this is the first time that elections are being held in the union territory after the abrogation of article 370.

The Congress and the National Conference (NC) have joined hands together ahead of the polls, with a seat-sharing pact of 32 and 51 respectively. 

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Chief Tariq Hameed Karra said, "We have agreed to have a friendly but disciplined contest…Over and above these seats, we have left 1 seat for CPI (M) and 1 seat for Panthers Party". 

The grand old party has fielded Tariq Hameed Karra from the Central Shalteng constituency, Mumtaz Khan from the Reasi constituency, Bhupender Jamwal from the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi constituency, Iftkar Ahmed from Rajouri (ST) constituency, Shabir Ahmad Khan from Thannamandi (ST) constituency and Mohd Shahnawaz Choudhary from Surankote (ST) constituency.

Moreover, prominent leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir will contest from Dooru, while Vikar Rasool Wani will run from Banihal. Peerzada Mohd Syed will stand for the Anantnag constituency, and Sheikh Riaz will contest the Doda seat.

The party has also named Surinder Singh Channi for the Tral seat, Amanullah Mantoo for Devsar, Shaikh Zafarullah for Inderwal, Nadeem Sharief for Bhadarwah, and Pradeep Kumar Bhagat for Doda West.

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

India's highest-paid lyricist ever, only man to charge more than Javed Akhtar, Gulzar; alcohol took his life at just 43

India's highest-paid lyricist ever, only man to charge more than Javed Akhtar, Gulzar; alcohol took his life at just 43

Aadar Jain is engaged to girlfriend Alekha Advani, shares photos of beachside proposal: 'My first crush, my best friend'

Aadar Jain is engaged to girlfriend Alekha Advani, shares photos of beachside proposal: 'My first crush, my best friend'

SHOCKING! Husband drugged wife, invited 72 men to rape her close to 100 times for 10 years

SHOCKING! Husband drugged wife, invited 72 men to rape her close to 100 times for 10 years

Moscow's Delicate Dance: Balancing Israeli Security and Syrian Sovereignty in the Golan

Moscow's Delicate Dance: Balancing Israeli Security and Syrian Sovereignty in the Golan

Meet actress whose debut film earned Rs 100 crores, then gave many flop films, got married, quit acting forever due to..

Meet actress whose debut film earned Rs 100 crores, then gave many flop films, got married, quit acting forever due to..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet actor beaten up by director, cleaned floors; now rivals Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, married to superstar, earns...

Meet actor beaten up by director, cleaned floors; now rivals Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, married to superstar, earns...

This star won National Award at 19, got stuck with bold roles; one controversy ended her career; now lives in poverty

This star won National Award at 19, got stuck with bold roles; one controversy ended her career; now lives in poverty

India's most profitable film, made in Rs 25 lakh, earned 2000% profit, beat Sholay, Dangal, Baahubali, RRR; it is...

India's most profitable film, made in Rs 25 lakh, earned 2000% profit, beat Sholay, Dangal, Baahubali, RRR; it is...

Two films had same story, characters; one became India's best film and other Bollywood's biggest flop, the reason is...

Two films had same story, characters; one became India's best film and other Bollywood's biggest flop, the reason is...

Meet actor who slept on floors, shared room with 8 people, earned Rs 400, later gave Rs 1000 crore blockbuster

Meet actor who slept on floors, shared room with 8 people, earned Rs 400, later gave Rs 1000 crore blockbuster

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement