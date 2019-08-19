People line the streets to see off PM Narendra Modi

Headlines

UPSC Recruitment 2023: New vacancies announced for 30 Specialist Grade III, various other posts, know how to apply

Congress accuses BJP of not allowing its own Manipur MP to speak in parliament, terms it insult to entire state

Manipur violence: Who are Meira Paibis, Meitei women’s group standing up against Indian Army? Know their reasons

Rahul Gandhi’s speech got more views than PM Modi’s? Know which leader is more popular on social media

IMD Weather update: Heavy rainfall predicted in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Sikkim; check full list here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

UPSC Recruitment 2023: New vacancies announced for 30 Specialist Grade III, various other posts, know how to apply

LIC policy: Invest Rs 87 per day and get Rs 11 lakh upon maturity, check details

Har Ghar Tiranga: Here's how to appropriately dispose of tricolour after independence day celebration

Ahead of Chaleya, 10 romantic songs of Shah Rukh Khan that prove he is ‘king of romance'

10 tips to build stamina in women

Indian cricketers who were born outside India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

Big Revamp of criminal laws: Centre brings Bills to replace IPC, CrPC, Evidence Act

Indian Army carries our high-voltage ‘war games’ in Pokhran; Watch them in action

MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli’s ‘Bromance’ video goes viral after Hardik Pandya denies Tilak Varma's fifty

Sunny Deol expresses happiness on Gadar 2 success, says ‘we never knew…’

Vivek Agnihotri claims he is bankrupt even after The Kashmir Files success: 'Whatever money I earned, I put into…'

Nikhila Vimal opens up on her limited screentime in crime thriller Por Thozhil: ‘Wanted to be part of...’ | Exclusive

HomeIndia

India

People line the streets to see off PM Narendra Modi

Held at Tashichhodzong, the lunch was preceded by a cultural performance which saw a presentation of different styles of performing arts of Bhutan

article-main
Latest News

Zee Media Newsroom

Updated: Aug 19, 2019, 05:10 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Hundreds of people, some holding flags, the others with offerings like incense sticks and flowers, lined the streets to bid farewell to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he made his way to Paro from Thimphu after attending the lunch hosted by the Bhutanese King, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, in his honour on Sunday.

The same honour was also extended to Modi upon his arrival in Bhutan on Saturday. In fact, he was received in the same way when he had come to Bhutan after assuming office as the Prime Minister in 2014.

Held at Tashichhodzong, the lunch was preceded by a cultural performance which saw a presentation of different styles of performing arts of Bhutan. Young students also sang a welcome song for Modi as he was received by the Druk Gyalpo, the Queen and the 4th King of Bhutan along with the Bhutanese Prime Minister (Dr) Lotay Tshering. The lunch was hosted by the King and the Queen of Bhutan following the programme.

After the event, schoolchildren who stood along the streets chanted “India! India!” and “Thanks for coming!” as Prime Minister Modi made his way in through Thimphu to the airport in Paro.

Before the lunch, Modi had addressed students and parliamentarians at the Royal University of Bhutan and reiterated India was looking forward to cooperating in newer areas of bilateral ties like education, healthcare and space.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'We will have to be very strong mentally': Pakistan star opens up on playing against India in ODI World Cup

Tears of joy flow as bikers rescue stranded cow from muddy peril in touching viral video, watch

Fans arrive in tractors to watch Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, netizens call it 'massive craze': Watch viral video

Signs of losing too much blood during your period

Deepika Padukone to play this role in Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again: Report

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE