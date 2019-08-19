People line the streets to see off PM Narendra Modi

Held at Tashichhodzong, the lunch was preceded by a cultural performance which saw a presentation of different styles of performing arts of Bhutan

Hundreds of people, some holding flags, the others with offerings like incense sticks and flowers, lined the streets to bid farewell to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he made his way to Paro from Thimphu after attending the lunch hosted by the Bhutanese King, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, in his honour on Sunday.

The same honour was also extended to Modi upon his arrival in Bhutan on Saturday. In fact, he was received in the same way when he had come to Bhutan after assuming office as the Prime Minister in 2014.

Held at Tashichhodzong, the lunch was preceded by a cultural performance which saw a presentation of different styles of performing arts of Bhutan. Young students also sang a welcome song for Modi as he was received by the Druk Gyalpo, the Queen and the 4th King of Bhutan along with the Bhutanese Prime Minister (Dr) Lotay Tshering. The lunch was hosted by the King and the Queen of Bhutan following the programme.

After the event, schoolchildren who stood along the streets chanted “India! India!” and “Thanks for coming!” as Prime Minister Modi made his way in through Thimphu to the airport in Paro.

Before the lunch, Modi had addressed students and parliamentarians at the Royal University of Bhutan and reiterated India was looking forward to cooperating in newer areas of bilateral ties like education, healthcare and space.