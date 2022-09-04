Search icon
‘People like Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah agents of Tukde Tukde gang’: BJP minister slams Bollywood

Lashing out at Bollywood celebrities, a BJP minister from Madhya Pradesh called several actors agents of the Tukde Tukde gang, a term used bt BJP.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 04, 2022, 06:27 AM IST

Bollywood actress Shabana Azmi (File photo)

The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) has often used the term Tukde Tukde gang to describe and criticize those who don’t go by their party’s ideology and criticize their ways. Now, a minister from the party has used this term to describe several veteran Bollywood celebrities.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra slammed several Bollywood actors such as Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah, and Javed Akhtar, calling them agents of the Tukde Tukde gang, accusing them of being a part of its “sleeper cell”.

In a scathing tweet posted on Saturday, the Madhya Pradesh BJP leader accused the two actors and one lyricist of being vocal about issues only in BJP-ruled states and not where opposition parties remain in power.

Narottam Mishra wrote on Twitter, “People like Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah, and Javed Akhtar are the agents of a sleeper cell of Tukde-Tukde gang who create ruckus only on incidents that happen in BJP-ruled states.”

 

 

This comes shortly after Shabana Azmi broke down while speaking about the Bilkis Bano gang rape case, which recently came to light once again after all the convicts in the rape and murder case were released from prison at the orders of the Gujarat government.

In the short clip posted by him, Mishra said, “Shabana Azmi did not say anything about Kanhaiya Lal being murdered in Rajasthan or the woman who was burnt alive in Jharkhand.” The Madhya Pradesh minister further added, “The Tukde-Tukde gang or the Award-Wapsi gang do not see these at all.”

Shabana Azmi, along with several other notable personalities, recently joined women and students to raise their voices against the release of the 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano gang rape case, which happened during the 2002 Gujarat riots and sparked a major controversy.

While speaking to NDTV earlier, Shabana Azmi had said, “I have no words (for Bilkis Bano) except that I am deeply ashamed. I have no other words. This woman has had such a huge tragedy. And yet she didn't lose courage. She fought all the way.”

