People in quarantine being tracked through phone numbers: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced several new measures amidst the lockdown imposed in the national capital and gave an update on the number of positive coronavirus cases in the national capital as well as new developments on the Nizamuddin event. He also said that people told to home quarantine themselves are being tracked through their phone numbers.

"We handed over a list of 11084 phone numbers to police yesterday & 14345 phone numbers today of people who have been asked to remain in home quarantine. The police will track if they are following the instructions on home quarantine or not," Kejriwal said.

He said that passes will be provided to 'two employees/owner of every private company so that they can go to their respective offices to calculate & transfer the employees' salaries.'

"Passes will be given to two employees/owners of every private company so that they can go to their respective offices to calculate & transfer the employees' salaries. The passes will be valid for two days," Kejriwal said.

He also requested people who don't have ration cards to apply for the ration card on Delhi govt's e-district website so that they can avail of daily rations.

"About 10 lakh poor people do not have ration card in Delhi. I request them to apply for the ration card on Delhi govt's e-district website. They will not get the card but we will give them ration till #COVID19 issue persists," Kejriwal added.

He also provided updates on the Nizamuddin incident, saying that 536 people, out of all those who were brought out of Markaz have been admitted to hospitals, and 1810 people have been put in isolation/quarantine.

He informed that there are currently 112 active positive cases in Delhi, out of which only one is on the ventilator, two are on oxygen supply and 109 people are stable.

Currently, there are 654 people who are possibly infected by the virus, Kejriwal said.



There are now more than 1600 positive cases of coronavirus in India and 38 deaths recorded.