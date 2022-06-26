People hardly thought of space startups in India, now there are over 100: PM Modi

File Photo

In his monthly radio programme, "Mann Ki Baat," Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the advancements achieved by Indian startups in the space industry and said the nation cannot fall behind because its youth are prepared to touch the sky.

According to Prime Minister Modi, everyone is drawn to stories about the moon and stars in the sky when they are young. Young people associate touching the sky with achieving their aspirations. How can the heavens, or space, be unaffected by it at this time when our India is touching the sky of success in so many fields? Many significant achievements in the space industry have taken place in our nation over the last few years, Modi said during the 90th episode of his monthly radio programme, "Mann Ki Baat."

“One of these achievements of the country has been the creation of an agency named In-Space, an agency that is promoting new opportunities in the space sector for the private sector of India,” he stated.

The Prime Minister mentioned about two startups, Agnikul and Skyroot, from Chennai and Hyderabad that are working on tiny payload launch vehicles. It is predicted that doing this will greatly reduce the cost of launching into space. He also noted the Hyderabad-based startup Dhruva Space, which is developing advanced solar panels for satellites and satellite deployers.

Tanveer Ahmed of Digantara, another startup working to track garbage in space, was mentioned by PM Modi. On June 30, Digantara and Dhruva Space will each launch for the first time using an ISRO launch vehicle.

“Neha, the founder of Astrome, a space startup in Bengaluru, is working on an amazing idea. These start-ups are making such flat antennas which will not only be small, but their cost will also be very less. Demand for this technology can be all over the world,” he said.

In addition, PM Modi mentioned Tanvi Patel, a Mehsana school student who is working on a tiny satellite that will be sent into orbit soon.

Like Tanvi, he said that 75 of these satellites are being built by roughly 750 schoolchildren nationwide for the Amrit Mahotsav. These kids are mostly from rural small towns.

'Mann ki Baat' is a monthly radio programme, broadcast by All India Radio on the last Sunday of every month. On October 3, 2014, the first episode of Mann Ki Baat was aired.