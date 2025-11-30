FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeIndia

INDIA

'People from across the world getting inspired by...': PM Modi's BIG statement

Speaking about his visit to Kurukshetra, PM Modi said, "On November 25, when I visited Kurukshetra, the experience at this Anubhav Kendra filled me with joy. Being part of the International Gita Mahotsav, held at Kurukshetra's Brahma Sarovar, was very special for me."

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Nov 30, 2025, 04:48 PM IST

'People from across the world getting inspired by...': PM Modi's BIG statement
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
TRENDING NOW

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the International Gita Mahotsav, highlighting how people from across the world are drawing inspiration from the divine scripture, the Bhagavad Gita. Addressing the nation during the 128th episode of his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi said that for the first time, the Gita was presented on a public platform in Saudi Arabia. Speaking about his visit to Kurukshetra, PM Modi said, "On November 25, when I visited Kurukshetra, the experience at this Anubhav Kendra filled me with joy. Being part of the International Gita Mahotsav, held at Kurukshetra's Brahma Sarovar, was very special for me. I was highly impressed to see how people from all over the world are getting inspired by the divine scripture, The Gita."

"The festival attracted participants from many countries, including Europe and Central Asia. At the beginning of this month, for the first time, The Gita was presented on a public platform in Saudi Arabia. A memorable Gita Mahotsav was also organised in Europe's Latvia," he added. PM Modi on Tuesday performed 'Darshan' and 'Pooja' at the Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra, Haryana. He was accompanied by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. Brahma Sarovar is one of India's most sacred pilgrimage sites, said to be associated with the divine revelation of the Srimad Bhagavad Gita.

PM Modi's visit coincided with the ongoing International Gita Mahotsav, which is currently being held in Kurukshetra from November 15 to December 5. The International Gita Mahotsav continues to draw massive public participation. Officials said more than 70 lakh people are expected to attend this year's edition, with eminent personalities from across the country already joining the ongoing events. A state government spokesperson said Gita Mahotsav celebrations are being held in 50 countries this year with support from the Ministry of External Affairs. Madhya Pradesh has been included as the partner state for the 2025 edition. Further, urging people to be part of the fourth Kashi-Tamil Sangamam, which is beginning on December 2 at Namo Ghat in Kashi, he said, "This year's Kashi-Tamil Sangamam has a very interesting theme - Learn Tamil - Tamil Karakalam. The Kashi-Tamil Sangamam has become an important platform for all those who have a passion for the Tamil language."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency ANI).

