‘People coming up with diarrhoea’: Delhi doctor reveals symptom seen in current Covid wave

With India again seeing a surge in cases of Covid-19, concerns around the onset of the fourth wave of the pandemic are growing. An expert based in Delhi has said that most of the cases coming in are displaying mild symptoms, but has called for caution. Dr Nikhil Modi, Senior Pulmonologist at Apollo Hospital Delhi has told ANI that people are coming in with digestive problems but the symptoms now are milder.

"This time people are coming up with diarrhoea but symptoms are milder now. Very less hospitalisation has been seen. The people who come under comorbidities are reporting hospitalisation," he said.

He noted that there has been a rise in the number of new infections over the past 10 days in Delhi as well as other cities but the majority cases are mild. Dr Modi suggested precaution, and urged a strategy to check the Covid spread. "If cases continuously rise, then more precautions need to be taken," he said.

He also emphasised on the vaccination of children against Covid-19, which has been ongoing. Vaccinating children is important as they might end up acting as carriers for the virus.

"It`s a very important step because they are the ones who aren`t vaccinated. So they can act as a carrier of COVID virus in their bodies and multiplication of the virus can be fast because people weren`t vaccinated and risk of newer mutations can also increase," he said.

Meanwhile, daily new cases in the country have been crossing 2,000 over the last few days. India logged 2,927 cases today, over 400 more than Tuesday’s 2,483 cases.