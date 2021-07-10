People causing noise pollution in Delhi to be fined up to Rs 1 lakh

The departments concerned have been asked to implement the new rules strictly and give a report of the same every month.

You may be having a great time celebrating and enjoying, bursting firecrackers. But what about your neighbours? They may wish to sleep after a long day, and it could be perturbed by your super powerful fireworks. Keeping this in mind, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has announced changes in the fine amount levied for the creation of noise pollution in the national capital.

Now, people can be fined up to Rs 1 lakh for causing noise pollution.

As per new guidelines issued by the DPCC, the fine to be imposed on any individual burning firecrackers after the stipulated time is Rs 1,000 in residential and commercial areas and Rs 3,000 in silent zones.

“If the firecracker rules are violated at a rally, wedding or religious festival, the organiser of the event will pay a fine of Rs 10,000 in residential and commercial areas and up to Rs 20,000 in silent zones,” the DPCC stated. The DPCC said that Rs 1 lakh fine will be imposed for Diesel Generator sets of over 1000 kilovolt-ampere (KVA); Rs 50,000 for sound-emitting construction equipment without prior permission.

New penalty rates for noise pollution say that if construction equipment makes noise more than the prescribed standards, then fines up to Rs 50,000 will be imposed and equipment will also be seized. It also said that if the rules are violated a second time in the same area, a fine up to Rs 40,000 will be imposed. If the rules are violated more than twice, a fine one Rs 1 lakh will have to be paid and the area will be sealed, the DPCC said in the amended rules.

Also, the steps to tackle the problem of noise pollution caused by generator sets are provided by the DPCC. The provision in the rules will confiscate plants that create noise pollution has also been created.

Notably, the proposals have been accepted by the National Green Tribunal. Further, the departments concerned have been asked to implement the new rules strictly and give a report of the same every month.