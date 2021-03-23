People above 45 years of age eligible for COVID-19 vaccination from April 1: Prakash Javadekar

Starting from April, those who are above 45 years of age will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccination, announced Union minister Prakash Javadekar.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar in a press conference said that the government has decided that from April 1, the vaccine will open for everybody above 45 years of age. "We request that all eligible should immediately register and get vaccinated," Javadekar said.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated and vaccination of the frontline workers started from February 2. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on March 1 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 4.72 crores with 19,65,635 doses being given on Monday, the Union Health Ministry said.