Pema Khandu to take oath as Arunachal Pradesh CM today for third time

The BJP Legislature Party chose Khandu as its leader during a gathering in Itanagar. Tarun Chugh and Ravi Sankar Prasad, the BJP's central observers, were present at the meeting.

The chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu, will continue to serve a second term. When he and his cabinet colleagues take the oath of duty This morning, the state will continue to be led by Khandu.

Khandu is scheduled to meet with Governor KT Parnaik to assert his authority to form the government, as per the reports.

Khandu posted on X, "Feeling so honoured to be elected unanimously as the Legislature Party leader of @BJP4Arunachal. With utmost humility, I accept the responsibility of leading the BJP to another term of development oriented governance in sync with the vision of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiji."

Since2016, Khandu has served as the chief minister of Arunachal. Following Nabam Tuki's departure, he initially took office. Khandu was in the Congress when he was initially appointed as the state's chief minister. For the Lok Sabha elections in 2019, he joined the BJP.



Under the leadership of Khandu, the BJP achieved a resounding victory in the assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh. This victory, which saw the BJP secure 46 seats out of the 60-member legislature, is a testament to the party's growing influence in the region. The BJP also maintained its hold in the state in the Lok Sabha elections, further solidifying its position.