Saba Azad poses with boyfriend Hrithik Roshan's family at Rakesh Roshan's 74th birthday celebrations, see viral photo

Know how to update your Aadhaar for free, UIDAI extends deadline to December 14, 2023

Jawan box office collection day 1: Atlee film takes monstrous start, SRK smashes own record of Bollywood's best opening

West Bengal man buys one acre-plot of land on Moon for wife's birthday

Raghav Chadha talks about his first meeting with fiancee Parineeti Chopra, says 'hum jaise bhi mile...'

Pegasus snooping row: Supreme Court to give verdict on pleas seeking independent probe today

The Supreme Court is likely to pass its verdict regarding the Pegasus snooping row and demand for an independent probe today.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 27, 2021, 07:59 AM IST

The Supreme Court is likely to deliver the final verdict regarding the Pegasus snooping row on Wednesday, on whether there will be a court-monitored investigation or not in the matter, which was in the headlines earlier this year.

A three-judge bench of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Justice Surya Kant, and Justice Hima Kohli will be announcing the judgment today, October 27, in the hearing which is scheduled at 10:30 am. The court will finally take a call regarding whether there is a requirement of an independent probe in the matter or not.

A group of petitioners, which included former Union minister Yashwant Sinha, CPM MP John Brittas, Supreme Court advocate ML Sharma, the Editors' Guild of India, and several individual journalists, had asked the top court to order a probe to determine the details of the alleged unauthorized surveillance of various notable people done through the Pegasus software.

The petitioners further said that the government should reveal the details of how it obtained the license for the spyware, which was built by the Israeli firm NSO Group. They further asked the government to disclose how they used the software and the list of people who were targeted through this.

After the Pegasus row gathered momentum, the Centre had refused to file an affidavit in the matter and had refused to comment on whether they used the software or not, citing national security issues. It had further ordered to form an independent committee to probe the matter under the supervision of the Supreme Court.

According to media reports, several notable people in India were under the lens of the Pegasus software, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, poll strategist Prashant Kishor, two serving Union Ministers, an ex-Election Commissioner, and over 40 journalists. None of these names have been confirmed yet by any official source.

NSO, the parent company of the software, had revealed that only “vetted” government and agencies can use the Pegasus software. After the allegations placed on the Centre for using this software, it gave a statement in the parliament, saying that they have not been a part of any illegal interception.

