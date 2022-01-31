Pegasus row: All about the Privilege Motion Congress called against the Centre

Ahead of the Budget Session of Parliament, Congress's Lok Sabha floor leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday to seek a privilege motion in the Pegasus issue. The privilege motion will be against Union minister of information technology Ashwini Vaishnaw for 'deliberately misleading the House on the Pegasus issue'.

"The government, on the floor of the House, always maintained that it had nothing to do with the Pegasus spyware and it never bought the spyware from the NSO Group," Chowdhury wrote in the letter. The letter comes a day after several Opposition parties attacked the government following a report by the New York Times that said India purchased the spyware in 2017.

In his letter to the Speaker, Chowdhury Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury wrote, "I demand that a Privilege Motion may be initiated against the Minister of Information Technology for deliberately misleading the House on the Pegasus issue."

The notice is the latest escalation of an attack by the Opposition aimed at the Union government over the alleged use of military-grade Israeli-origin spyware Pegasus. The New York Times had reported that India had purchased the spyware in 2017.

It is alleged that the mobile phone hacking tool was used against Indian citizens, including political opponents, journalists and members of the judiciary. Earlier, in Monsoon Session 2021 also the Congress-led Opposition had demanded clarifications from the Prime Minister on Pegasus.

What is a Privilege Motion

MPs enjoy rights and immunities, individually and collectively, so that they can discharge their duties and functions effectively.

Any instance when these rights and immunities are disregarded by any member of Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha is an offence.

This is called 'breach of privilege'. The 'breach of privilege' is a punishable offence under the Laws of Parliament.

Any member from either house can move a notice in the form of a motion against the member who he/she thinks is guilty of the breach of privilege.

Both Houses reserve the right to punish any action of contempt (not necessarily breach of privilege) which is against its authority and dignity.

A privilege motion is only initiated after the Speaker or the Chairman gives approval in their respective Houses.

In the past few years, many allegations and demands for privilege motions against rival lawmakers have not found favour from the chair.