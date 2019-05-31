Peeved JD(U) opts out of Modi's cabinet, for now

Making its displeasure over being offered only one cabinet berth clear, BJP's key ally in Bihar, Janata Dal United (JD(U)) has decided to opt out of the Modi government for now.

The decision was arrived at on Thursday evening after Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar failed to secure minimum two cabinet berths for his party after hectic parleys with PM Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah.

"The offer made by the BJP was not acceptable to us. We are firmly with the National Democratic Alliance. But we will not join the government. In any case, we are working together in Bihar," Kumar said. Kumar was present at the swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Earlier, JD(U)'s senior leader and Nitish's close aide, RCP Singh was tipped to become the cabinet minister from the party and had also confirmed about having receiving a call to be ready for the swearing in.

JD(U) party sources said that the party would be watching the developments and the future expansion of the council of ministers as the Modi government has scope to include 25 more ministers. The JDU maintains that it played a crucial role in BJP's superlative success in Bihar that fetched it all 17 seats it fought on.