Peace ambassador & spiritual leader, Dada Vaswani no more

Noted spiritual leader and head of the Sadhu Vaswani Mission Dada JP Vaswani passed away due to old age on Thursday. He was 99.

“Due to the brief illness, he was recently admitted at a private hospital. He was discharged on Wednesday night. He passed away on Thursday morning,” one of the mission members said.

Known for his ever smiling face, Dada Vaswani was acclaimed as humanitarian, philosopher, educator. He promoted the cause of non violence. As a peace ambassador, he spread the message of love and let love in the world.

Born at Hyderabad-Sindh in a Sindhi family on August 2, Dada carried forward the work of the mission which was founded by his guru Sadhu Vaswani. Considered as a brilliant student, he obtained the BS degree at the age of 17.

He was also awarded the fellowship of DJ Sindh College for standing first. Later, he gave up his academic career and devoted his life for the work of the Mission.

When he turned 99 last year, prime minister Narendra Modi had wished him via a video link. Apart from that, senior BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani would also pay regular visits to the mission to seek blessings of Vaswani.

Recently President Ram Nath Kovind too had visited the mission where he inaugurated the Sadhu Vaswani international school. During that programme, the mission administrators had stated that they were planning 100th birthday celebration of Dada in the month of August.