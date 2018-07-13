Peace ambassador & spiritual leader, Dada Vaswani no more

Headlines

Explained: What is the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour conferred on PM Modi in France?

Priyanka Chopra shoots Heads of State with Idris Elba and John Cena, BTS video goes viral - Watch

Chandrayaan 3 launch: Watch live streaming of ISRO event; know timing and other details here

Mohit Raina reacts to failure of Prabhas' Adipurush, says 'the makers have to be...' | Exclusive

DNA Special: How floods caused by Yamuna water levels exposed Delhi’s age old faulty drainage system

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Explained: What is the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour conferred on PM Modi in France?

Priyanka Chopra shoots Heads of State with Idris Elba and John Cena, BTS video goes viral - Watch

Chandrayaan 3 launch: Watch live streaming of ISRO event; know timing and other details here

Streaming this week: The Trial, Kohrra, Ishq-E-Nadaan; latest OTT titles to binge-watch

PCOS: 10 foods to avoid for hormonal imbalance control

Chandrayaan 3: 10 facts to know about India’s lunar mission

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Know who is Ashish Vidyarthi's first wife Rajoshi Barua, who starred in popular show TV show Imlie

Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive

Janhvi Kapoor sets internet ablaze with her sexy photos in white oversized shirt, fans love her no-makeup look

Yogi Adityanath lauds Nitin Gadkari for construction of highways across nation

One Nation, One Law: What Is Uniform Civil Code & how it can impact different religions | Explained

Over 8 killed, many injured as Katra-bound bus rolls down gorge on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway

Priyanka Chopra shoots Heads of State with Idris Elba and John Cena, BTS video goes viral - Watch

Mohit Raina reacts to failure of Prabhas' Adipurush, says 'the makers have to be...' | Exclusive

This National Award-winning filmmaker became an alcoholic after box office failure of his much-anticipated film

HomeIndia

bollywood

Peace ambassador & spiritual leader, Dada Vaswani no more

Known for his ever smiling face, Dada Vaswani was acclaimed as humanitarian, philosopher, educator. He promoted the cause of non violence.

article-main
Latest News

dna Correspondent

Updated: Jul 13, 2018, 06:00 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Noted spiritual leader and head of the Sadhu Vaswani Mission Dada JP Vaswani passed away due to old age on Thursday. He was 99. 

“Due to the brief illness, he was recently admitted at a private hospital. He was discharged on Wednesday night. He passed away on Thursday morning,” one of the mission members said. 

Known for his ever smiling face, Dada Vaswani was acclaimed as humanitarian, philosopher, educator. He promoted the cause of non violence. As a peace ambassador, he spread the message of love and let love in the world. 

Born at Hyderabad-Sindh in a Sindhi family on August 2, Dada carried forward the work of the mission which was founded by his guru Sadhu Vaswani. Considered as a brilliant student, he obtained the BS degree at the age of 17.

He was also awarded the fellowship of DJ Sindh College for standing first. Later, he gave up his academic career and devoted his life for the work of the Mission. 

When he turned 99 last year, prime minister Narendra Modi had wished him via a video link. Apart from that, senior BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani would also pay regular visits to the mission to seek blessings of Vaswani. 

Recently President Ram Nath Kovind too had visited the mission where he inaugurated the Sadhu Vaswani international school. During that programme, the mission administrators had stated that they were planning 100th birthday celebration of Dada in the month of August. 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This actress was paid five times Salman Khan's salary in their film together

After imitating Twitter, Meta now tries to copy Apple’s ‘fun’ feature

India vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 1 highlights: Ashwin creates history, Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal close at 80/0

'That's an alarming collapse': Fans slam Indian batting performance for dismal display against Bangladesh

ICAI CA Foundation June Result 2023 likely today at icai.nic.in, know how to check

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Know who is Ashish Vidyarthi's first wife Rajoshi Barua, who starred in popular show TV show Imlie

Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive

Janhvi Kapoor sets internet ablaze with her sexy photos in white oversized shirt, fans love her no-makeup look

In pics: Kabir Duhan Singh's dreamy wedding with lady love Seema Chahal

Meet Sakshi Khanna, Vinod Khanna's son who failed to make career as actor; owns production company

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE