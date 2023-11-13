Headlines

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti visits houseboats damaged by fire on Dal Lake, demands soft loans for affected owners

Ravi Shastri issues warning ahead of World Cup semi final clash against New Zealand, says 'Team India can't win...'

'Tune mujhe use kia hai': Ankita Lokhande calls Vicky Jain 'selfish', says 'bhool jaa abb hum shaadi shuda hain'

US carries out air strikes in Syria against Iran-linked facilities in response to attacks against American forces

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: At least 40 people feared trapped, rescue operations underway

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti visits houseboats damaged by fire on Dal Lake, demands soft loans for affected owners

Ravi Shastri issues warning ahead of World Cup semi final clash against New Zealand, says 'Team India can't win...'

'Tune mujhe use kia hai': Ankita Lokhande calls Vicky Jain 'selfish', says 'bhool jaa abb hum shaadi shuda hain'

9 times Sushant Singh Rajput inspired with powerful messages

IAS Tina Dabi celebrates first Diwali with son, see pic here

Before Tiger 3, 10 times Shah Rukh Khan stole the show with his cameo

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun attend Varun Tej-Layanva Tripathi's star-studded cocktail party in Italy

Shah Rukh Khan begins 58th birthday celebration by greeting his fans outside Mannat, see viral photos and videos

MS Dhoni, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh attend Shah Rukh Khan's star-studded birthday bash: See inside photos

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

How IIT Kanpur's 'Artificial rain' will help Delhi government in fighting air pollution

Shocking! US landlord sets building on fire with 6 children inside after tenant stops paying rent!

'Tune mujhe use kia hai': Ankita Lokhande calls Vicky Jain 'selfish', says 'bhool jaa abb hum shaadi shuda hain'

Not Katrina Kaif, but this actress was YRF’s first choice opposite Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3

Arun Govil opens up on post Ramayana struggles, ‘negative effect’ of playing Lord Ram: ‘All producers, directors...'

HomeIndia

India

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti visits houseboats damaged by fire on Dal Lake, demands soft loans for affected owners

Three tourists died and eight others were rescued after the fire broke out at a Houseboat on Dal Lake in Srinagar, police said on Sunday.

article-main
Latest News

ANI

Updated: Nov 13, 2023, 07:46 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, Mehbooba Mufti, on Sunday, urged Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to provide soft loans to houseboat owners after visiting several houseboats destroyed by a massive fire that broke out a day earlier on Dal Lake in Srinagar.

Sharing some pictures from her visit on her official social media account on X, the People's Democratic Party supremo expressed hope that the fire stations will help to prevent such incidents in future.

"Visited Dal where several houseboats were ravaged by a massive fire on Saturday," the PDP chief posted on X.

She wrote further that apart from extensive damage, three tourists died despite the efforts of locals to rescue them.

"Request @manojsinha_ji to provide soft loans & other essentials necessary for houseboat owners to rebuild".Perhaps in the future moving fire stations will help to prevent such incidents," Mufti added.

Three tourists were killed and eight others rescued after the fire broke out at a Houseboat on Dal Lake in Srinagar district, police said on Sunday.

According to officials, three tourists from Bangladesh, identified as Anindaya Kowshal, Das Gupta, and Mohammad Moinud, who were staying in the houseboat Safeena, lost their lives in the fire, they added.

"Three dead while eight people were rescued after several houseboats were gutted in a massive fire in Dal Lake," Jammu and Kashmir police said on Sunday.

L-G Manoj Sinha on Saturday condoled the loss of lives in the Dal Lake fire.

"I am deeply pained by the loss of lives in the unfortunate incident at Dal Lake. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I have directed the district administration to provide all necessary assistance to the affected persons," the L-G said.

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Viral video: Brave man confronts massive cobra in gripping rescue mission, watch

    World Cup 2023: What will happen if Ind vs NZ semi-final is washed out due to rain? Know scenario to get result

    Explainer: Why ICC has suspended Sri Lanka Cricket? Details of crisis unfolding for 1996 World Cup winners

    Tiger 3 public review: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi film is 'best action movie of all time', say viewers

    800 quakes in 14 hours, 24,000 tremors: Iceland declares state of emergency over volcanic eruption

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    In pics: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun attend Varun Tej-Layanva Tripathi's star-studded cocktail party in Italy

    Shah Rukh Khan begins 58th birthday celebration by greeting his fans outside Mannat, see viral photos and videos

    MS Dhoni, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh attend Shah Rukh Khan's star-studded birthday bash: See inside photos

    12th Fail success party: Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar, Vidya Balan celebrate with IPS officer Manoj Sharma

    Inside photos of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha's first birthday celebration

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE