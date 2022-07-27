Headlines

Paytm Mall says user data 'safe' after report claimed cyber breach affected 3.4 mn users

Paytm mall has revealed that claims related to data leak in the year 2020 are completely false and unsubstantiated.

Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 02:13 PM IST

India's digital payments giant, Paytm, suffered a massive data breach in 2020 exposing the personal details of around 3.4 million users, cyber-security company Firefox Monitor said in a report. The data was breached on August 30, 2020, exposing information like phone numbers, email addresses, dates of birth, gender, geographic locations, income levels, names and purchases. Paytm has refuted the claim. 

The company promoted by the web browser Mozilla said they added the breach in their database on July 26, 2022, after discovering and verifying it. 

The company further informed that passwords weren't exposed in this data breach. 

"There are still steps you can take to better protect your personal info," said Firefox Monitor.

Paytm, meanwhile, has refuted the claims. It said in a statement,"The data of our users is completely safe and claims related to data leak in the year 2020 are completely false and unsubstantiated. A fake dump uploaded on the platform haveibeenpwned.com appears to wrongly alert of a data breach on Firefox browser. We are getting in touch with Firefox and the platform to resolve the matter". 

Firefox Monitor said it has alerted several affected users, via Have I been pwned website, that their data was compromised during the Paytm breach.

Narayanan Hariharan, of NithyaKarma.com, tweeted that he is one of the breach victims.

Apart from being a digital payment platform, Paytm has diversified in several Fintech roles. The company is running its payments bank and has launched Paytm Money, an investment platform. Paytm is also hosting services like Paytm Mall. It is also offering personal loans in tie-up with external fintech partners. 

Paytm was recently in the news after its IPO tanked on the share market.

With inputs from ANI 

