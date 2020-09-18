Paytm back on Google Play Store, says users money '100 per cent safe'

Paytm also said that it has temporarily removed the cashback component from the cricket league on its platform in an effort to meet the Google Play Store policy requirements.

After being removed from the Google Play Store on Friday evening over 'policy violation', leading digital payments platform Paytm was back on the Google platform. It also said that it has temporarily removed the cashback component from the cricket league on its platform in an effort to meet the Google Play Store policy requirements.

The clarification came after Google pulled down the Paytm app from its Play Store for allegedly violating its gambling policies.

"We assure all our users that their balances & linked accounts are 100 per cent safe. Our services are fully functional on all existing apps and you can continue enjoying Paytm like before," the company said.

The company recently launched the 'Paytm Cricket League' on its consumer app for users to engage in their passion of cricket and get cashback.



The game allows users to get player stickers after each transaction, collect them and receive Paytm Cashback.



"Today afternoon, we received communication from Google that they are suspending our app because they believe this to be a violation of their Play Store policies on gambling," the company informed.



The Paytm Android app was then unlisted from Google's Play Store and was temporarily unavailable to users for new downloads or updates.